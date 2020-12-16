Montana legislators must not add to burden on communities hit hard by virus

Nearly nine months into a pandemic, COVID-19 has impacted Montanans in every corner of the state. Nearly 800 Montanans have lost their lives to the virus and many others have gotten sick and are experiencing long term impacts that we don’t yet understand. Others have experienced a job loss, a lack of pay while sick or in quarantine, or being forced out of the workforce to provide child care. Businesses and schools are struggling to maintain staffing and continue providing services to their communities.

It’s clear that every Montanan has been touched in some way by this virus — but it’s undeniable that Montana Indians have been hit especially hard. Despite making up 7% of the state population, Native Americans have made up 15% of the state’s total cases. And of those who have died, 27% are Native American.

This week a legislative committee convened to determine if it would enact public health and safety measures to conduct the 2021 session. When a member of the American Indian Caucus and Crow Nation advocated for common-sense precautions and offered a personal story of how her community has been devastated by the virus, another legislator called her “emotional” and dismissed her experience. It’s disrespectful to dismiss a colleague, but it’s dangerous to dismiss COVID-19.