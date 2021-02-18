Montana legislators should opposed bills that undermine hunting, fishing

HJ 5 opposes federal taxation of guns. Federal firearm excise taxes provide significant funding for access and habitat in Montana. The Pittman-Robertson funds have been good for Montana since it was passed 34 years ago. Tax revenues have purchased thousands of acres of public access and habitat. They help pay for our state parks, our fishing access sites, and our Wildlife Management Areas. The tax does not infringe on our Second Amendment rights. Its proceeds are good for Montana wildlife and hunters.

House Speaker Rep. Wylie Galt has requested a bill to codify late season elk hunts in state statute. If the final version is similar to Galt’s 2019 resolution, Speaker Galt’s bill will strip the Fish and Wildlife Commission of the authority and flexibility to manage our public elk. Permanent shoulder seasons will create two hunting seasons: the general season where outfitted clients hunt bulls with outfitters on private lands (while Montanans hunt on public lands), and the shoulder season where less well-heeled non-residents and Montanans are invited to private lands to shoot cow elk.