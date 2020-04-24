Montana legislators will oversee federal CARES Act spending

Fiscal analysts assured us that our tax collections are just fine for now. What will happen next year with the downturn in income tax, oil and gas, accommodation taxes or corporate taxes, remains to be seen. That will have to be dealt with in the 2021 session and beyond.

Each state will get an average of $300/person to spend on COVID-19 related emergencies under the CARESs Act. Because we are a small population, Montana will receive the minimum payment of $1.25 billion. This equates to about four times the spending per person of other states. It also represents half of Montana’s biennial budget.

No, I don’t think we will spend half of our normal budget on COVID-19 impacts or emergencies since this money is meant for a very limited purpose. If something "creative" comes out of the governor’s oversight committee recently appointed to backfill budgets without legislative oversight, something is fishy in Denmark.

The CARES Act money will not be intermingled with other federal funds coming to Montana agencies. This will make it easier to track and allow more accountability. Legislative Audit will be involved in how this money was spent in order for Montana to comply with federal guidelines. It will not be a free-for-all to see who can get more than the other.

It’s time to take the appropriate steps to open Montana to commerce. Our citizens deserve stability in this uncertain time.

Sen. Dee Brown, R-Hungry Horse, is chair of the Montana Legislature's Legislative Audit Committee.