The 2019 Montana Legislature is up and running. We citizens of Montana elect our fellow citizens, our neighbors, to serve in our legislature. Montanans take pride in our citizen legislature. Our state lawmaking process is designed to ensure that everyday people serve as legislators, not professional politicians. This is our representative democracy.
We send these citizen-legislators to Helena once every two years, typically for one 90-day session, to make the decisions that govern our state. Over the 90 days or so that the legislature is in session, our legislators will make critical decisions about Medicaid expansion and other health care policies, local taxing options, environmental protection, education policy, criminal justice reform and a host of other issues that affect Montanans’ lives. Over 3,000 bill requests for the 2019 legislative session have been filed to date.
Casting a ballot every two years is not the only responsibility of being a citizen. As citizens, we need to make our legislative representatives aware of how proposed legislation will affect us — speak to them citizen to citizen, neighbor to neighbor. Lawmakers have a significant impact on people’s lives and they are influenced by what they hear. Legislators hear from a cadre of professional lobbyists paid to promote their clients’ agendas. If our legislators don’t hear from their constituents, they will listen only to lobbyists.
Unlike many other states where state lawmakers operate with little regard for citizen involvement, Montana has strong laws on transparency in the legislative process. Montana’s Constitution guarantees every Montanan the right to know what our legislature is doing and the right to be heard in decision-making. Citizens can travel to Helena, testify at committee hearings and meet with their legislators in person. Alternatively, citizens can send letters, emails and phone messages to legislators that are delivered directly to legislators’ desks.
The Montana Legislature maintains a website (https://leg.mt.gov) that offers the opportunity to see the lawmaking process as it unfolds so that they can take an active role in letting legislators know how residents feel about proposed legislation. Live-stream broadcasts of floor sessions of both the House and the Senate and key committee hearings are available on the site. These live broadcasts are also archived so that Montanans can watch the proceedings at a more convenient time. The website has up-to-date text and status of all proposed bills, as well as a search function by which constituents can identify which legislators represent them and which legislators are on specific committees.
How can you be a part of this process? The key is to understand how a bill becomes law and how to use the information available in the news and on the legislative website to know when to contact your legislator.
The League of Women Voters Missoula is offering a free public information training “Montana Legislature 101: How Citizens can be Involved” on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Missoula Public Library. This training will explain the steps involved in passing a bill into law, how to find bills of interest on the legislative website, track bills’ progress through the process, identify key times and explain various options of how to contact legislators.
We have a form of government in which casting a ballot every two years is not the only responsibility of being a citizen. Our legislative representatives are not aware of how proposed legislation will affect their constituents unless we tell them. We encourage Montana citizens to be active participants in the legislative process and make your views known!