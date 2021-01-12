Montana Legislature shouldn't interfere with care of transgender patients

The Montana Legislature, in the midst of a pandemic and state budgetary concerns, has decided to fast-track a problematic and discriminatory bill that I, as a Missoula pediatrician, am extremely concerned about.

House Bill 113 would fine medical providers up to $50,000 for providing recommended medical care to transgender youth in Montana. The House will take this bill up next week in committee.

Treating transgender youth is not medically “fringe.” Guidelines for appropriate treatment exist that have been carefully developed and endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American College of Physicians, and the American Psychological Association.

These medical guidelines provide for the evaluation of children with gender nonconformity or gender dysphoria. Sometimes, after medical and psychological evaluation, treatment is indicated. Treatment of children to delay puberty is reversible and allows the child and family sufficient time, with the ongoing medical supervision of their doctor, to come to decisions on gender identity. They can then elect further therapy to affirm that choice.