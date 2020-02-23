Montana making changes to radioactive waste rules

After receiving a great quantity of public feedback, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) revisited its 2019 proposed rules and regulations for low-level radioactive waste disposal in Montana. Five changes to their draft proposal were made, bringing the rules more in line with previous policies in Montana and new regulations in North Dakota. A brief public comment period, focused only on the changes, is open until March 2.
Last August, DEQ proposed quadrupling the level of radioactivity in Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (TENORM) waste that licensed sites in Montana could accept. Two private landfills in Montana are licensed to accept TENORM waste — one near Glendive and Missoula’s Republic Services landfill. The draft DEQ proposal was seen to enhance Montana’s role as North Dakota’s dumping ground — the loudest complaint DEQ heard.
In response, DEQ made five changes to their draft proposal, briefly:
1. The radioactivity concentration limit at the landfill entry gate is lowered from 200 picocuries/gram back to 50 picocuries/gram.
2. The radioactivity exposure limit at the entry gate is lowered from 200 microroentgen/hour back to 100 microroentgen/hour.
3. The “rolling average” for the landfill mass is removed — which essentially allowed higher radioactive-level waste to pass through the gate.
4. The requirement for random inspections of incoming loads of filter socks is removed from Rule III and a broader, more general, random inspections requirement resides in Rule IV.
5. More stringent procedures regarding notification and corrective action are required if a landfill exceeds the acceptable radioactive limit during air monitoring.
To comment, or thank DEQ for making changes to the draft rules, written comments can be mailed to: Sandy Scherer, DEQ, 1520 E. Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901. Send faxes to: (406) 444-4386. Or email Sandy Scherer at sscherer@mt.gov. Comments must be received before 5 p.m. on March 2. There is also a convenient online form at northernplains.org/oilwaste.
TENORM is low-level radioactive material that has been aggregated in mining waste at oil and gas exploration sites and fracking sites — oil sludge, mud and contaminated equipment. The TENORM of main concern is waste produced in North Dakota during fracking and oil and gas mining operations. It’s transported to Montana for disposal since North Dakota has not allowed its disposal in North Dakota. See my previous columns in the Missoulian on Oct. 16 and Dec. 5.
In January, following discussions by air quality and water quality advisory councils, the Missoula City-County Board of Health proactively sent letters to Gov. Steve Bullock and the Western Governors Association (WGA) noting the increased level of background radiation in Montana due to geologic features and expressing concern over adding more. The board requested the governor and WGA work to develop strong regional regulations regarding TENORM waste disposal and requested that local governments be involved in discussions regarding any licensing of local landfills to handle TENORM waste.
As if on cue, OregonLive.com published an account on Feb. 14 of an Oregon state investigation into 2 million pounds of concentrated radioactive TENORM waste from North Dakota illegally dumped in an Oregon landfill between 2016 and 2019. Arranged by a company in Culbertson, Montana, the waste was transported to Oregon by rail. Shipments most likely moved on MRL tracks through Billings, Bozeman and Missoula. Regional rules regarding transport of toxic TENORM waste and requiring proper identification on transport conveyances, to protect first-responders, is thus needed as well.
Hal Schmid is a researcher, writer and educator based in Missoula, and director of the Ma Hope Institute.