Montana must act to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails

This is a matter of life or death. If the state and local governments act quickly, we might have time to avoid the worst case scenario.

All government agencies and officials must work together. This week, it was heartening to see the Montana Supreme Court ask judges in municipal and county justice courts to limit in-person appearances and to release people who are incarcerated when possible. It was reassuring to see Missoula County make meaningful and swift changes in response to the court.

But to stop, or even to slow, this pandemic, our government officials, from the local level to the governor, need to do more.

In a letter to the governor, attorney general, Department of Corrections and others involved in Montana’s criminal legal system, the ACLU of Montana and our allies recommended some common-sense changes that should be made immediately to reduce prison and jail populations and ensure safety for those in the state’s custody.