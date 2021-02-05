Montana must support working lands stewardship

In light of the important opportunities before a new administration and 2021 Legislature, a few of us in agriculture wish to highlight what we see as core values and important needs for Montana’s comeback. The way we see it, our common ground as Montanans is the land that supports the economy and our shared responsibility to leave it even better for posterity.

Ranching, forestry and farming bear a major part of this responsibility, given that more than ⅔ of the state is a mix of private and public working lands. Alongside food and fiber production, these operations also help steward the fisheries, forests, grasslands and wildlife that so attract people and business to our state. If we are to protect the Montana product by conserving working lands and supporting the stewardship they perform, increased public investment is needed.

We could start by enhancing the partnerships and tools that have gotten us this far. For example, conservation districts and watershed groups like Blackfoot Challenge, The Ranchers Stewardship Alliance or Winnett ACES continue to facilitate local stewardship of natural resources and wildlife. Yet, these collaborations consistently struggle to find adequate operational capacity. Voluntary, incentive-based tools like purchased conservation easements have helped keep millions of Montana acres intact for people and wildlife, yet demand far exceeds available funding.