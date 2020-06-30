Montana Native Legislative Caucus: We refuse to stand idle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The senseless death of a black American has ignited civil protests around the globe. We will always remember George Floyd’s name and the eight minutes and 46 seconds that Minneapolis police officers assisted a fellow officer in pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground until he remained motionless.

While viewing current news coverage, it is evident that our nation is on the precipice of major societal change akin to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s. Only time will tell if our nation will build on the victories of that movement and truly live up to the U.S. Constitution’s immortal declaration that “all men are created equal.” It will be hard to overcome the deep-seated, systemic racism that began with the inception of this nation, but we believe it can and will happen.

As Native Americans, we understand discrimination and racism. We live with it. There are places in Montana where we are uncomfortable and make a point of avoiding. There are businesses where we know we will be followed the moment we walk in the door. When stereotypes are spewed at us, we often hold our tongues to avoid conflict.