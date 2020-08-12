Montana needs a governor who will protect, not jeopardize, frontline health workers

This is nothing new for Gianforte — even after a COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. was all but certain, he downplayed the virus, and he now claims that the pandemic is pretty much over, even as cases continue to mount. Not to mention, he hasn’t said one word about the importance of wearing a mask in public.

Nearly five months after the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Montana, it is tragically clear that this virus is not going to go away on its own. If we’re going to beat this virus, it’s going to take all Montanans working together, following public health guidance and listening to medical experts.

The criticism and abuse being leveled towards public health officials in Montana, forcing some to go so far as to resign from their posts, is causing all of us harm. Public health experts are working on the front lines, around the clock, to defeat this pandemic. They deserve and need our support and reinforcement, not to be burdened with politically motivated attacks, accusing them of doing anything other than doing their best to protect Montanans.

The Bullock/Cooney administration has done an outstanding job leading Montana through this unprecedented crisis. I couldn’t have more faith in Mike Cooney to continue guiding us through these dark times, by listening and adhering to the public health experts, rather than shunning and attacking them. For the sake of all Montanans, I ask that you join me in supporting Mike Cooney for governor.

Dr. Cora Neumann is a public health expert and founder of We Are Montana. She serves on the board of Columbia University School of Public Health, is a member of the COVID Local taskforce and worked on the 2014 Ebola response.

