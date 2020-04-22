Montana needs a plan to reopen economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus is not going to disappear anytime soon. There is no vaccine or cure. The primary goal of the current public health and safety measures have been to slow the spread of the virus so our health care system would not collapse. In Montana, we have succeeded.

Since the beginning of this crisis, a massive federal aid package was passed to ease the burden on as many Americans and businesses as possible — but it is a solution to the economic crisis we now face. In addition to our public health and economic crises we face, there is a third crisis no one is talking about: a crisis of confidence.

With no end in sight and the increasingly heavy hand of state government, Montanans face the crushing effects of shutting down more than an economy — but society as we know it. Schools have been operating temporary orders, barbershops have closed, and our agriculture industry is hurting. This may be our current reality, but it does not have to be our future.