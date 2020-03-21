Montana needs more value-added centers

Montana has a worldwide geographical humidity advantage for growing hemp. Our issue is value-added centers for raw materials as a state. We, as a state, need to be working towards hemp production for CBD oil, hemp oil and other uses.

CBD is extracted from the flower, the hemp oil from the stalk. From my limited knowledge, the hemp fiber industry is not flourishing because we don’t have the correct seed stock. Hemp fiber can be grown in dry-land situations.

We, as a state, must appeal to interests in Europe and/or internationally who have the correct seed stock for growing hemp fiber. Hemp fiber can enable hemp plastics, fiberglass and green concrete. As a plant, hemp can help re-mineralize the soil and is hail resistant.

For fresh berries (and other products), we need a technology referred to as a “refractance table.” A refractance table moves organic material at a pace which scientifically dries a product completely while maintaining the organic biochemistry. Large winery corporations own these tables, as they would be expensive for an individual investor. Refractance tables can dry Flathead cherries into a nutrient-dense dry powder if the fresh market is saturated.

