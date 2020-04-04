Montana nurses support measures to prevent coronavirus spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a public health crisis, we expect our leaders are making decisions based on expert recommendations and scientific evidence. The Montana Nurses Association (MNA), as the organization for professional Registered Nurses in Montana, supports and will promote the shelter in place directive issued by Governor Bullock this past Thursday. His administration’s latest move to slow the spread of COVID-19 will assist in slowing down the spread of this communicable disease. All of us working on the front lines in healthcare are seeing the swift progression of this virus and the destruction that it is reaping on our communities and our national health care system. The best tool we have right now to address this crisis is prevention.

While MNA will continue to monitor the measures being taken and offer expertise, we are confident in decision-making happening at the state level with Governor Bullock and his administration.

A public health crisis — or a crisis of any kind — has a way of bringing people together. In Montana, we are blessed in that we support one another whether we are in crisis or not. We know we are all in this together.