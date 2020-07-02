Montana peace officers have effective training, strong record

As a nation, state and society, we are living in unprecedented times. As peace officer leaders in the state of Montana, we feel it is our obligation to speak about the unnecessary injuries and deaths, suffered by any persons, at the hands of law enforcement officers who fail or refuse to live by our peace officer code of ethics. We collectively acknowledge that incidents of excessive use of force, violence and misconduct are unacceptable and contradictory to our professional training, ethics and personal morals.
In every community of Montana, peace officers work to protect public safety. We are your police officers, sheriff deputies, troopers, corrections officers, game wardens, motor carrier officers and more. Every day, we put our lives on the line so you can live, work, travel and recreate safely. In striving to fulfill our oaths and follow our code of ethics, Montana’s peace officers have earned the respect and trust of the citizens we serve.
Montana’s peace officers receive top-notch training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and in the field. Among other things, we are taught how to de-escalate tense situations, how to uphold citizens’ rights while protecting public safety, how to respect people of all backgrounds and circumstances in the course of our work, and how to use force only as a last resort. We measure the effectiveness of that training by the record of our officers. Our record is strong.
Montanans expect the highest standards of conduct from their peace officers. You rightly expect appropriate disciplinary and legal action is taken when an officer is found to have violated the oath, the code of ethics or the laws governing our state and nation. We are committed to this.
As leaders of law enforcement agencies, we strive to be transparent, accessible and accountable. We continually evaluate policies and practices to ensure they meet the needs of our communities. To that end, we welcome and encourage input from our fellow citizens and our elected officials. Positive, civil and constructive engagement is the path to genuine community-oriented law enforcement that protects public safety and the rights of all citizens.
We are members of the communities we serve. We want to thank the citizens who have shown support for Montana peace officers. We are lucky to live and work in a state that overwhelmingly supports us. As Montanans, let’s continue working together and recommit ourselves to the shared values that make our home the last best place.
This opinion is signed by four law enforcement associations, including the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Montana Police Protective Association and the Association of Montana Troopers; and individual peace officer leaders in Montana, including:
Sheriff Tony Harbaugh, Custer County
Sheriff Don Bell, Lake County
Sheriff Leo Dutton, Lewis and Clark County
Sheriff Clay Lammers, Garfield County
Sheriff Jamie Ross, Hill County
Sheriff Keith Van Setten, Teton County
Sheriff Brian Gootkin, Gallatin County
Sheriff Rick Vaughn, Fergus County
Sheriff TJ McDermott, Missoula County
Sheriff Charles “Chip” Kem, Stillwater County
Sheriff Keifer Lewis, Prairie County
Sheriff Brian Heino, Flathead County
Sheriff Heidi Visocan, Sheridan County
Sheriff Trent Harbaugh, Fallon County
Sheriff Gavin Roselles, Powell County
Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte-Silver Bow
Sheriff Darren Short, Lincoln County
Sheriff Wynn Meehan, Broadwater County
Sheriff Tom Rummel, Sanders County
Sheriff Scott Dunkerson, Granite County
Sheriff Jon Lopp, Meagher County
Sheriff Ross Canen, Dawson County
Sheriff Vern Burdick, Chouteau County
Sheriff Mike Linder, Yellowstone County
Sheriff Jason Frederick, Roosevelt County
Sheriff Brad Bichler, Park County
Sheriff Tom Boyer, Valley County
Chief Tim Barkell, Anaconda Deer Lodge
Sheriff Paul Craft, Beaverhead County
Sheriff Donna Whitt, Toole County
Sheriff Steve Holton, Ravalli County
Sheriff Josh McQuillan, Carbon County
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Cascade County
Sheriff Everett Misner, Wheatland County
Sheriff Jerry Lytle, Phillips County
Sheriff Craig Doolittle, Jefferson County
Chief Steve Crawford, Bozeman
Chief Wade Nash, Polson
Chief Justin Jenness, Lewistown
Chief Adam Jacques, Fort Benton
Chief Dale Johnson, Livingston
Chief Don Guiberson, Dillon
Chief Scott Kessel, Libby
Chief Dave Bowen, Great Falls
Chief Doug Colombik, Miles City
Chief Brien Gault, Glasgow
Chief Gabe Matosich, Havre
Chief Jaeson White, Missoula
Chief EJ Clark, Belgrade
Chief Rich St. John, Billings
Chief Doug Overman, Kalispell
Chief Ryan Oster, Hamilton
Chief Bill Dove, Gallatin Airport Authority
Col. Tom Butler, Montana Highway Patrol
Bryan Lockerby, administrator, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation
Glen Stinar, administrator, Montana Law Enforcement Academy
Perry Johnson, executive director, Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council
Duane Williams, administrator, Montana Motor Carrier Services
Chief Dave Loewen, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Dan Smith, executive director, Montana Police Protective Association
Nanette Gilbertson, executive director, Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association
Chief Steve Hagen, Helena Police Department
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox
