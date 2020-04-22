Montana people of faith and Earth Day 2020

This pandemic only increases our resolve to press forward with solutions that improve human health while protecting the earth and humanity. Climate solutions are pandemic solutions. We can use technology and best practices to encourage local agriculture; advance public and active transportation; build infrastructure to withstand severe weather, improve comfort, and be non-polluting/net-zero; lessen pollution; and boost tree planting. These solutions can create jobs, improve both human health and mental health, and lessen the risk of future pandemics.

In the meantime, our people of faith in Montana are working to ease the stress in their parishes and communities, help provide food and shelter to Montanans who find themselves out of work and in need of food, while simultaneously comforting those who are ill. We applaud an economic stimulus to tide Americans through this critical time and wish to see even greater protection of the most vulnerable among us. We hope our elected politicians and business leaders working together will reflect on what has and has not worked in the past, and as this pandemic wanes consider what innovations and best practices might empower a more just and vibrant society for all. "We can both stimulate the economy and lay the foundation for a lower-carbon future," says economist Michael Greenstone.