Montana renters' crisis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many Montana residents who are renters need help paying their rent before the beginning of October. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, approximately 33,000 reported that their household was not able to pay last month’s rent on time. That is about the same as the population of our state capitol, Helena, a shocking number.

All across Montana, there is a shortage of affordable apartments for low income households — households where incomes are less than 30% of the median income in their area. Therefore, many of these renters are forced to spend over half their income on housing, and sacrifice necessities like food and healthcare to pay the rent. Yet they still get behind and face eviction.

More specifics can be found in an article entitled “Tracking the Covid-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships,” published by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, updated on Sept. 18. For example, Montana households with children are nearly twice as likely to be behind on rent. And 23% of all Montana renters, or 48,000, are either food-insecure or already behind on rent or both.