Montana renters' crisis

Many Montana residents who are renters need help paying their rent before the beginning of October. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, approximately 33,000 reported that their household was not able to pay last month’s rent on time. That is about the same as the population of our state capitol, Helena, a shocking number.
All across Montana, there is a shortage of affordable apartments for low income households — households where incomes are less than 30% of the median income in their area. Therefore, many of these renters are forced to spend over half their income on housing, and sacrifice necessities like food and healthcare to pay the rent. Yet they still get behind and face eviction.
More specifics can be found in an article entitled “Tracking the Covid-19 Recession’s Effects on Food, Housing, and Employment Hardships,” published by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, updated on Sept. 18. For example, Montana households with children are nearly twice as likely to be behind on rent. And 23% of all Montana renters, or 48,000, are either food-insecure or already behind on rent or both.
Having a stable home is essential, like food, safety, health care and public education — which we consider the right of all citizens — because without a home, everything falls apart — family life, children's schooling, the health and safety of its members, and even their psychological stability. Housing must be viewed as a human right and not sacrificed because wages have flatlined for decades and rentals have gone up 60%.
We need Senator Daines and Senator Tester to insist on a relief package in the next stimulus bill that provides $100 billion in rent relief funding to keep people in their homes and on passing such a bill right away. Please tell them to come through for those about to lose their homes in the Treasure State.
Karen Wills Cunningham of Coram and Carla Mettling of Missoula are volunteers for RESULTS, an anti-poverty citizen lobbying group.
