Montana Republican leaderships' relentless race to the economic bottom

Governor Gianforte said in his State of the State speech that the tax cut would make Montana more competitive with Idaho that has the same tax rate as Montana (Idaho, a well-known economic powerhouse, is also in the cellar of GDP performance). Typical of many Republican tax cuts, the Montana tax cut will primarily benefit the top 20% of Montana wage earners and put valuable social programs and educational resources at risk.

What are other Western states doing? Colorado, especially around the Boulder area which has become the Mecca of organic food companies, was helped by its close proximity to the University of Colorado, has natural food and technology incubators that help new businesses get off the ground. Montana also has an amazing agricultural base, much more diverse than Colorado, and a crop of young innovative entrepreneurs that ready to be tapped. As an example, Montana is third in the country in terms of breweries per capita.