Montana Republican leaderships' relentless race to the economic bottom

Montana’s Republican leadership, propelled by a pro-Trump tailwind in the 2020 election, seem determined to perpetuate, and possibly accelerate, Montana’s ranking as an economic laggard. The Montana Republican majority legislature is pushing a cultural agenda on taxes, guns, coal, gay rights and women’s right to choose that will only make Montana toxic to new businesses and investment opportunities.
Despite the Republican talk of being pro-business and attracting good paying jobs the data shows the contrary, it has been well documented that "blue" states outperform "red" states on wide array of financial and social aspects. In his July 2020 analysis, Paul Chiariello identifies 23 economic, social, crime and health metrics to compare performance quality issues between blue and red states. Blue states, especially on economic factors, do much better on average than red states. For example, in GDP per capita, Montana ranks 43rd with $44,145 per capita, compared to Massachusetts at No. 1 with $75,258 per capita. Rounding out the bottom of the GDP per capita list are Alabama, Idaho, West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi.
When pushed on their economic strategy, the Republicans are talking about tax cuts as a way to attract businesses and professionals to Montana. Moving that tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75% is just what half of the country has been waiting for to relocate their businesses and employees to Montana.
Governor Gianforte said in his State of the State speech that the tax cut would make Montana more competitive with Idaho that has the same tax rate as Montana (Idaho, a well-known economic powerhouse, is also in the cellar of GDP performance). Typical of many Republican tax cuts, the Montana tax cut will primarily benefit the top 20% of Montana wage earners and put valuable social programs and educational resources at risk.
What are other Western states doing? Colorado, especially around the Boulder area which has become the Mecca of organic food companies, was helped by its close proximity to the University of Colorado, has natural food and technology incubators that help new businesses get off the ground. Montana also has an amazing agricultural base, much more diverse than Colorado, and a crop of young innovative entrepreneurs that ready to be tapped. As an example, Montana is third in the country in terms of breweries per capita.
Leveraging their university system as an incubator and source of local, national and international talent seems like a key component for any state that wants to create a growth economy. A focus on bringing and keeping educated young people to the state is especially critical in aging state like Montana. However, one of the first bills passed by the Republican legislature for Governor Gianforte to sign was a bill to allow concealed weapons, without a permit, on Montana universities and in local bars. How is this legislation going to attract out-of-state, or even in-state, students and faculty?
The sad part of the story is that Montana does have an opportunity to be a leader in key growth industries such as green energy, natural foods, sustainable agriculture, telecommuting, net zero construction and ecotourism; but all these growth opportunities require a culture of tolerance and inclusion.
In the end, Montana could the last best place for old white men and women who want to try to turn back the clock and view the future as a threat, instead of an opportunity.
Bill Hughes has been an executive in the health care information technology field for over 30 years and lives in Helena.