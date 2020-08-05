Montana Republicans amplified dangerous misinformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, a new misinformation video went viral, cycling us back to the now easily disprovable ideas that hydroxychloroquine is the miracle cure for COVID-19 and that masks are not effective as protection. Within hours, the doctor prominently featured in the video, Stella Immanuel, was exposed for having Illuminati conspiracy theory beliefs, among which included that DNA from aliens can be found in our medicine and demons in our dreams cause myriad medical conditions.

The video went viral because it was pushed by our President. However, in Montana, the video or false ideas within the video were pushed by prominent members of our legislature like Theresa Manzella and Brad Tschida.

In watching the news about the video, one of the organizations helping to produce and promote this misinformation was shown on a banner. This group was Turning Point USA. For those unaware, this group held an event known as the Campus Clash at Montana State University in May of 2019. Greg Gianforte provided funds to start this group and both Gianforte and Steve Daines introduced the event with effusive praise for its main speaker, Charlie Kirk.