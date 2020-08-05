Montana Republicans amplified dangerous misinformation

Last week, a new misinformation video went viral, cycling us back to the now easily disprovable ideas that hydroxychloroquine is the miracle cure for COVID-19 and that masks are not effective as protection. Within hours, the doctor prominently featured in the video, Stella Immanuel, was exposed for having Illuminati conspiracy theory beliefs, among which included that DNA from aliens can be found in our medicine and demons in our dreams cause myriad medical conditions.
The video went viral because it was pushed by our President. However, in Montana, the video or false ideas within the video were pushed by prominent members of our legislature like Theresa Manzella and Brad Tschida.
In watching the news about the video, one of the organizations helping to produce and promote this misinformation was shown on a banner. This group was Turning Point USA. For those unaware, this group held an event known as the Campus Clash at Montana State University in May of 2019. Greg Gianforte provided funds to start this group and both Gianforte and Steve Daines introduced the event with effusive praise for its main speaker, Charlie Kirk.
Turning Point USA is an organization created to increase engagement by Republican youth. Charlie Kirk thrives on portraying himself as the victim of the left wing, who he claims tries to silence conservatives. Before the MSU event, Kirk claimed that he received threats from “Antifa” and would have bricks thrown at him when he arrived. Of course, none of this materialized. Campus Democrats chose not to engage, leaving Kirk attempting to fill his time by denigrating Democratic women like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez instead.
Since the event, campus chapters have opened at both Montana State and the University of Montana. Turning Point seeks to influence campus elections and maintains a “Professor Watchlist” of so-called radical educators. In Montana, one professor has made that watchlist — the highly respected chair of African American studies at the University of Montana. This becomes especially worrisome as the Montana Human Rights Network has highlighted the support of this organization by white supremacists, and multiple staff members in the organization have been fired for racist and anti-Semitic comments.
When the pandemic shut down his campus tours, Kirk turned to spreading misinformation about Democrats and the COVID response. He has consistently pushed hydroxychloroquine as “100% effective.” He coined the term “China virus,” which was then tweeted and used regularly by President Trump. He has pushed to reopen despite the dangers for the sake of the economy. He has been virulently anti-mask. Last week, those views culminated in the viral video featuring Dr. Immanuel.
Turning Point is not a scientific organization. Charlie Kirk is simply a social influencer who has made a name sowing dissension. His pushes right now are simply dangerous as we see rising cases across Montana just as school is set to begin. The fact that key players in our Montana GOP amplified this dangerous nonsense, and someone who wants to be our future governor funds such a group, should not be ignored.
The co-founder of Turning Point, Bill Montgomery, died from coronavirus within days of the video being debunked, a strong reminder that science is real, whether or not you choose to believe in it.
Shannon Kinsella Thomas is a University of Montana graduate who has taught in Missoula and currently teaches eighth grade science in Helena. She counts 35 years in education, teaching in both private and public schools.
