Montana’s election is secure

The League of Women Voters is committed to empowering as many citizens as we can to participate in our democracy by voting, and to providing accurate information on how to make sure your vote is counted.

Three lawsuit decisions in late September clarified the process for Montana’s November general election.

• The Montana Supreme Court affirmed existing law that ballots have to be received by elections offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3; postmarked ballots will not count.

• The Montana Supreme Court also determined that the Ballot Interference Protection Act of 2018 is unconstitutional. It is again OK for someone to drop off your ballot for you, without having to fill out a form, be limited to six ballots or risk a $500 fine.

• Federal District Court Judge Dana Christensen confirmed that Montana’s mail ballot election option is both legal as an emergency response to the pandemic, and secure from voter fraud.