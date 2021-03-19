Montana’s elk management needs an overhaul

But change may be on the way. Last year FWP initiated the first steps in what should culminate as a complete overhaul of the state’s Elk Management Plan. This is an opportunity to finally get things right.

To assist with the update to the state’s Elk Management Plan, the Rural Montana Foundation recently released a comprehensive report, “Improving Elk Management in Montana.” The report details the problems with the current approach to elk management and offers several innovative solutions that would increase access and hunter opportunity, address the concerns of landowners, and achieve sustainable populations. You can read the report online at ruralmt.org.

One solution offered is to establish a wildlife-use agreement program to “rent” ranches for free hunting in exchange for increased landowner tolerance of year-round elk presence. Another is to implement transferable elk tags for landowners in exchange for free hunting access.

The theme of the report is that landowners have been provided too few incentives to provide more hunting access. That has led many landowners to view elk as a liability rather than an asset. That mindset is reinforced when groups who benefit from large elk herds refuse to share in the costs that elk impose.