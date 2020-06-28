Montana’s fish and anglers win with Water Rights Protection Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring is the time of abundant water. Westslope cutthroat, Montana’s state fish, sense rising flows and commence their age-old spawning migrations upstream to tributaries across Montana. It may seem like an odd time to think about water scarcity and demands, but there are important discussions happening in Washington, D.C., that should concern all Montana anglers and those who care about our world-class fisheries.

The Flathead Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited (FVTU) was founded in 1972, dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring Northwest Montana’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. FVTU has weighed in on countless projects and issues that impact our northwest Montana streams, rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Seldom are those impacts positive, so we have learned to know a good deal when we see one. The negotiated Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ (CSKT) Water Compact is such a deal. It’s good for fish, it’s good for irrigators, it’s good for taxpayers, and it creates new jobs and economic activity in our communities.