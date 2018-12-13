I wrote last week in these pages that Missoula is driving political change within Montana in a way that even elected officials (particularly our U.S. House representative) may not fully recognize. This week, the bigger picture.
For 129 years, Montana has voted unpredictably. Montanans have a defiant streak of independence — former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams, in a 2004 column, called them Montana’s “often schizophrenic choices” with evident affection. Just last month, we re-elected both a Republican representative to his first full term and a Democratic senator to his third in strikingly similar, mirror-image, statewide counts.
As Williams pointed out, Montana has voted for Democrats and Republicans in the same election many times. So change is perhaps not best recognized by contrasting 2018 with our own state’s voting history, but rather, by contrasting Montana with those states and congressional districts that are most similar and proximate. Montana’s preferences are not fixed, but highlighting current deviation from patterns seen in other Rocky Mountain and Plains states is illuminating.
First, a framework: since Pat Williams wrote the column I reference above, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and even Arizona have drifted from the Republican column into more mixed, if not Democratic, territory. All had at least one Democratically held seat in 2004, but all four, like Montana, voted for George W. Bush.
So let’s shift our comparison away from the more southern Mountain states. We’ll include the three adjoining states that, like Montana, have one representative in the U.S. House: North and South Dakota and Wyoming. Add the five most similar congressional districts (according to 538.com’s CANTOR similarity scores): Washington State third and fifth, Oregon second, Colorado third and California first. Finally, we’ll add the two Idaho districts, for a total of 10 comparison districts.
In the 2018 election, all 10 of our comparison districts (re-)elected Republicans, just as Montana did. They’re similar for a reason.
But mine deeper. Greg Gianforte beat Kathleen Williams by 4.6 percent, the closest a Democrat has come since Pat Williams himself did win, in 1996.
The average of the most-similar districts: an 18.5 percent Republican win (median: 19.1 percent). Include only the five districts that touch Montana and the average is 27.2 percent (median: 24.6 percent). None were as tight as the race Williams gave Gianforte. By this simple measure, Montana is more like a coastal Washington district and a diversifying (nearly 25 percent Hispanic) Colorado district.
Want another measure? How about statewide office-holders in the Northern Rockies and Plains who are Democrats. We’ll limit this to governors, lieutenant governors (secretaries of state in the absence of a lieutenant governor), and U.S. senators, plus House representatives for the “at-large” states like Montana.
As of 2019 (with the November defeat of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota), North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Idaho will have — wait for it — zero Democratic office-holders.
Throw in Nebraska and Utah for fun: an impressively consistent 0-fer-27.
But Montana alone has Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, and just re-elected U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Montana Democrats are 3-for-5 by our statewide office-holder measure.
Voting trends in Montana mimic those elsewhere in the country, particularly the urban-rural divide. But Boise and Fargo, Sioux Falls and Cheyenne exist, too. That Montana mirrors the patterns of more distant, Democratic-trending states more closely than its increasingly purely Republican neighbors is significant. Sustainable? To be determined.
One thing is for sure. It’s certainly in keeping with Montana’s independent backbone.