Montana’s land and water need more dedicated funding

Specifically, this new funding could be used to invest in new conservation easements that have been used with great success in the past to protect working lands and riparian zones in the Blackfoot Valley and other special places. It could be used to augment and enhance public access and fishing access sites, which are in high demand along the river corridor. It could be used by wildlife managers to help manage non-game species and as a source of funding for local groups looking to enhance public trails.

Blackfoot outfitters and guides want to avoid a situation like we observed in 2020. The best way to do so is to invest in the stewardship and caretaking of our rivers — dedicated funding will not only benefit our industry but the general public who rely on the same resources as well. That's why we're calling on state Rep. Mike Hopkins, who represents the Blackfoot river corridor, to ensure that our livelihood and the Blackfoot river has the funding it needs to combat overuse and abuse.

Rep. Hopkins probably already knows this, but within his district (HD92) there are 23 Fishing Access Sites, three State Parks and four Habitat Montana conservation easements — all of which will benefit tremendously from I-190 revenue going to its intended purpose.