Montana’s opportunity to hunt and fish is on the line

For years, our fish and wildlife have been managed as a public trust resource on behalf of and for the people of Montana. We collectively held that the opportunity to hunt and fish must be available to the average person no matter what their social or economic status might be.

Overall, this utilitarian approach to fish and wildlife management of the greatest good for the greatest number has served us well. But it stands on shaky ground, especially when the prospect of commercialization and privatization of fish and wildlife lingers. The danger of commercialization and privatization is a shift away from outdoor opportunities for everyone toward hunting and angling for certain segments of the society only. For example, officials may decide to grant hunting licenses to landowners to use however they please including selling these to the highest bidder.

The interests of Montana’s hunters and anglers as a whole have been in excellent hands with recent FWP commissions, especially with the outgoing commission led by Shane Colton. This five-member board understands and embodies the essence of being a steward of the "public trust in fish and wildlife."