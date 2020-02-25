Montana's Public Service Commission must stand up for Montanans

Approving the protective order was certainly not the first time the PSC has favored the monopolies over Montana consumers. In 2008, NorthWestern Energy purchased 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 for $187 million, but the PSC granted an evaluation of $407 million on this purchase. NW Energy receives an 11.5% return on equity from everything that they own. Therefore, Montanans are having to foot the bill of an 11.5% return on the $407 million evaluation that the PSC approved. The PSC’s job should be to protect Montanans from these unfair proposals by the monopolies, but the PSC has been submissive.

Luckily, we will soon have new leadership in the PSC with three out of the five seats up for election this year. It is a disgrace that our elected officials on the PSC have allowed a monopoly to make $200 million a year in profits off of Montana ratepayers, while granting rate increases for Montana citizens and rate reductions for corporations. Our PSC needs to stand up for us and work hard to hold the monopolies accountable for fair rates and transitioning away from fossil-fuels. On the PSC, I will always put Montana citizens over the monopolies’ profits with every decision that I make.

On the PSC, we need public service commissioners who are willing to confront the corruption of the monopolies and other Commissioners head on. Energy is a basic need for everyone, and I will not allow NW Energy to increase their profits off of Montana citizens again. On the PSC, I will stand up for the working class every time and push for a 100% renewable energy transition. I will be the strongest advocate for combating the PSC corruption and pushing for a brighter future.

Daniel Carlino of Missoula is running to represent District 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission.

