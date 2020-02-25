Montana's Public Service Commission must stand up for Montanans

The 2020 Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) race is an opportunity to end the corruption inside of Montana’s PSC. Our current PSC has allowed the energy monopoly, NorthWestern Energy, to double its profits in the past five years at the expense of Montana consumers. With the subservience of the current PSC, NorthWestern Energy is neither investing in renewable energy nor allowing for lower energy prices for household ratepayers. This trend needs to be stopped by new leadership within the PSC.
Currently, a Washington-based company, Puget Sound Energy, is attempting to sell their 25% stake in Colstrip Unit 4 to NorthWestern Energy for $1. NorthWestern Energy desperately wants this deal to guarantee that we, the ratepayers, would bear the costs of maintenance and environmental cleanup. NW Energy is proposing a protective order to the PSC which would conceal associated costs of the Colstrip from the public. During a hearing on Feb. 18, the PSC voted to allow NorthWestern Energy to keep the costs of their proposed purchase of an additional 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 investment a secret from the public.
Not only is this protective order in favor of the monopolies’ profits, not Montana citizens, but this decision to buy more of Colstrip is a huge step backwards in tackling our emissions. According to the International Panel on Climate Change, our CO2 emissions for limiting global warming to 1.5°C must be about 65–90% lower in 2050 relative to 2010 emission levels. If the PSC wants to ignore what science is demanding from our energy grid, they need to at least stand up for Montanans’ energy rates. The protective order that the PSC is allowing will conceal NorthWestern Energy’s expenses from Montana citizens, those who will be paying for this coal power. Who is the Public Service Commission defending in allowing this protective order — Montana citizens or the energy monopoly?
Approving the protective order was certainly not the first time the PSC has favored the monopolies over Montana consumers. In 2008, NorthWestern Energy purchased 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 for $187 million, but the PSC granted an evaluation of $407 million on this purchase. NW Energy receives an 11.5% return on equity from everything that they own. Therefore, Montanans are having to foot the bill of an 11.5% return on the $407 million evaluation that the PSC approved. The PSC’s job should be to protect Montanans from these unfair proposals by the monopolies, but the PSC has been submissive.
Luckily, we will soon have new leadership in the PSC with three out of the five seats up for election this year. It is a disgrace that our elected officials on the PSC have allowed a monopoly to make $200 million a year in profits off of Montana ratepayers, while granting rate increases for Montana citizens and rate reductions for corporations. Our PSC needs to stand up for us and work hard to hold the monopolies accountable for fair rates and transitioning away from fossil-fuels. On the PSC, I will always put Montana citizens over the monopolies’ profits with every decision that I make.
On the PSC, we need public service commissioners who are willing to confront the corruption of the monopolies and other Commissioners head on. Energy is a basic need for everyone, and I will not allow NW Energy to increase their profits off of Montana citizens again. On the PSC, I will stand up for the working class every time and push for a 100% renewable energy transition. I will be the strongest advocate for combating the PSC corruption and pushing for a brighter future.
Daniel Carlino of Missoula is running to represent District 4 on the Montana Public Service Commission.