Montana's Senate race wildcards

Given that today is the deadline for filing and the primary election is June 2, Bullock will be very late in starting a campaign for Senate. If that sounds familiar, it’s because one of the reasons he blamed for his less-than-stellar showing on the presidential campaign trail was because he jumped in so late due to having to deal with Montana’s 2019 legislative session.

But for those who perceived the other Democratic challengers as weak, inexperienced and severely underfunded, their concern is not how late the hour, but how strong the candidate Bullock will be against the incumbent Daines. And indeed, after two terms as Montana’s attorney general and two successful elections as Montana’s governor — even in the 2016 Republican blowout that captured all statewide offices except Bullock’s — it’s more than fair to say he’s well-known and obviously “electable” in the Big Sky State.

Daines, in the meantime, will now face a very serious challenge from Bullock’s persona and debate skills as well as the millions of dollars that will now flow into his campaign coffers. Indeed, predictions are that this will be the most expensive Senate race in Montana’s history.