Montana set for 'Conservative Comeback'

Montana voters left no question which direction they want our state to go in 2020. This primary election was the beginning of the great “Conservative Comeback.”

Llew Jones (R-Conrad) and the so-called “Conservative Solutions Caucus” were the biggest losers Tuesday night. Two of Jones’ top three deputies, Nancy Ballance (R-Hamilton) and Eric Moore (R-Miles City), went down by unfathomable margins many never saw coming. He also lost freshman Rep. Joel Krautter (R-Sidney), who voted with Democrats 213 times.

Furthermore, nearly all the primary challengers that incumbent conservatives faced were defeated. Across Montana, we saw many Republicans, who joined with Democrats to pass hundreds of bills that grew government and raised taxes, go down in double digit losses.

With this outcome, three other entities were put on notice about how this next legislative session will go: our next governor; those who support the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact; and the Montana Chamber of Commerce.