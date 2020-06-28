Montana should get with the times on doctor dispensing

This makes sense. Doctor dispensing, by making treatment easier and more affordable to obtain, increases the chances patients will take the medications they are prescribed. The practice is also quite safe. A 2014 report from the University of Utah shows that patients experience adverse reactions to medications at the same rate whether purchasing them from doctors or pharmacies. That’s hardly surprising. If doctors are qualified to prescribe you the right medication — and we are — we’re certainly qualified to hand it to you on your way out the door.

In a way, Montana’s ban implicitly recognizes these benefits. The ban does not apply to doctors who work more than 10 miles from pharmacies. Nor does it prohibit doctors from dispensing free samples, dispensing “occasionally” or dispensing in an “emergency.” Unfortunately, all three of us work too close to pharmacies to qualify for the 10-mile exception, and the other exceptions are too narrow to allow us to dispense for most of our patients. But these exceptions beg the questions: If dispensing is good for rural patients, why not for urban ones? And if dispensing is good “occasionally” or in “emergencies,” why not regularly?

The obvious answer is that doctor dispensing is, broadly speaking, a good thing. Giving doctors the freedom to offer more convenient, more affordable care is good for patients. And giving patients the freedom to choose that care is good for their health outcomes and for the broader medical system. That is why we recently teamed up with the Institute for Justice to file a constitutional lawsuit to strike down Montana’s ban. Simply put, there’s no good reason for Montana to remain a national outlier on this issue.

Dr. Carol Bridges, Dr. Todd Bergland and Dr. Cara Harrop are licensed family doctors who work in Missoula, Whitefish and Polson, respectively.

