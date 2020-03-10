Montana should send rancher Joe Dooling to Congress

I am writing to support Joe Dooling for U.S. Congress.

Dooling is the third generation of his family to call Montana home. Along with his wife Julie and son Tyler, he farms and ranches in the Helena Valley.

I like the fact that Dooling was born and raised in Montana and shares the same concerns as we do. He knows how important it is to have good-paying jobs, quality schools, more individual freedoms and less government. Having good ole Montana values and ethics, Joe Dooling will tell it like it is and work hard to ensure a brighter future for Montanans while preserving our rural way of life.

I have found Joe to be an outstanding individual. He has many skills and abilities. Among these are:

1. First and foremost, he is a very hard worker. Dooling always puts in extra time and effort to accomplish the goal at hand. He goes above and beyond the call of duty.

2. Dooling has the determination and drive to do the best possible job, no matter what the situation is.

3. Dooling uses common sense in his approach to problem-solving.

4. Dooling cares about the quality of his performance and takes pride in his work as a rancher and central committee chairman.