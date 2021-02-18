Montana voters are losing at the Legislature

Not only do these provisions restrict access to voting, but research has shown that they disproportionately prevent low-income and minority citizens from voting. Given that our elections are already meeting the first criteria of accuracy, these bills reduce the integrity of our elections by limiting citizens’ access to vote and are harmful to our democracy.

At the same time, bills that would help citizens vote are not getting needed support. Senate Bill 107, which failed in committee, would allow voters to register by mail up to 10 days before the election, rather than current law that ends mail-in registration 30 days before Election Day. House Bill 287, which is opposed by the secretary of state, would have the state pay postage to return absentee ballots, removing the barrier to voting of not having the right stamps.