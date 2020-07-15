Montana vulnerable to ballot harvesting

Despite this flexibility, the ACLU challenged Montana's law arguing it was an "illegal obstruction" that would prevent Native Americans from voting. And District Judge Jessica Fehr agreed with them, writing in her ruling that BIPA "fails to enhance the security of absentee voting" and "serves no legitimate purpose." If Judge Fehr questions whether this law is necessary, she should talk to the voters in North Carolina who will never know what the will of the people was that election night.

With a stroke of her pen, a Bullock-appointed judge has overturned the will of the strong majority of Montanans who voted for BIPA, stopping a common-sense law that protects vulnerable Montanans from the type of ballot harvesting scheme that rocked North Carolina.

In an election year when out-of-state, dark money is expected to pour into our state, Judge Fehr has left Montanans and our elections vulnerable. If her ruling is upheld, we will have no shield to prevent politically motivated groups from going door to door to harvest ballots from Montana voters. And in a small state like ours, where important statewide races are decided by fewer than 10,000 votes, harvesting a few thousand of the "right" ballots could easily skew our elections.

Montanans voted for election integrity when they passed BIPA in 2018. The law's flexibility allows trusted people to return ballots for loved ones who are unable to, but prohibits politically motivated groups from conducting ballot harvesting operations. Without this law, Montanans cannot trust the outcome of our 2020 elections.

Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, sponsored the bill which got the geferendum on the 2018 ballot. Sen. Dee Brown, R-Hungry Horse, is chair of the Senate State Administration Committee. Rep. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus, is chair of the House State Administration Committee.

