Montana Water Rights Protection Act is step backward

A primary goal of Flathead Wildlife Inc. is preserving public access to public lands. FWI is opposed to S. 3019, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, as currently worded.

It would be good to remove uncertainty around the water rights claims by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and improve the quantity and distribution of water and fishery habitat within the Flathead Reservation. However, the “Miscellaneous Provisions” of S. 3019 would transfer more than 55,000 acres of public lands to the CSKT, including the National Bison Range and 36,808 acres of state school trust lands. FWI does not agree with using public lands as trading stock or see how that would improve the quantity and distribution of water.

The NBR was established in 1908 by Congress and The American Bison Society using bison purchased from Charles Conrad to save our national mammal. S. 3019 only says the Bison Range will be managed for public access, wildlife and noxious weeds.