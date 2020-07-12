Montana Water Rights Protection Act is step backward

A primary goal of Flathead Wildlife Inc. is preserving public access to public lands. FWI is opposed to S. 3019, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, as currently worded.
It would be good to remove uncertainty around the water rights claims by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and improve the quantity and distribution of water and fishery habitat within the Flathead Reservation. However, the “Miscellaneous Provisions” of S. 3019 would transfer more than 55,000 acres of public lands to the CSKT, including the National Bison Range and 36,808 acres of state school trust lands. FWI does not agree with using public lands as trading stock or see how that would improve the quantity and distribution of water.
The NBR was established in 1908 by Congress and The American Bison Society using bison purchased from Charles Conrad to save our national mammal. S. 3019 only says the Bison Range will be managed for public access, wildlife and noxious weeds.
The NBR is the 10th most visited national wildlife refuge with a $5 entrance fee subsidized by the U.S. government. The normal $2 million NBR budget would be a significant expense to CSKT. In the 1980s, CSKT were given 30 bison to start their own herd but sold them after a year as too expensive. What if CSKT cannot sustain the NBR? More importantly, population geneticists say you need 1,000 animals to maintain genetic fitness. Most federal herds are not that large so they are managed as a meta-population with regular exchanges of bison. The NBR herd has the purest genetics; the loss of those bison would impact all federal herds.
FWI has commented several times on NBR management. Comments were displayed so we could see how public opinion shaped decisions and we can appeal to higher authorities if we disagree. As a sovereign nation, there is nothing to dictate the CSK Tribal Council listen to us. Talking to Senator Daines’ staff, it was apparent there were a lot of secret negotiations on S. 3019, as CSKT often demands.
Past proposals to transfer the NBR have met with majority opposition. The NBR transfer should not be buried in a complex water rights settlement but should be in a stand-alone bill, to pass or fail on its own merits.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation manages 36,808 acres of school trust lands on the Flathead Reservation such as the 110 acre Elmo site currently leased by Lake County as a fishing access. S. 3019 would transfer the lands to CSKT; in return, Montana would receive federal public lands. If not all state land can be exchanged, public land would be traded for private lands in the reservation. That is a net loss of public lands. As a sovereign nation there is nothing to guarantee that CSKT will continue to provide public access.
A better solution would be to purchase Weyerhaeuser lands recently acquired by Southern Pines Plantation to trade to DNRC. The SPP lands acquired by DNRC would remain available for timber harvest, wildlife habitat and public access with no net loss.
There are a number of slick ads running right now urging passage of S. 3019 to save $400 million. That must be the value of the public lands in the secret damage assessment. Most of the groups pushing S. 3019 don’t believe the government should own lands; they see trading public lands to protect private water rights as a good deal. Flathead Wildlife disagrees.
Senators Daines and Tester worked to pass the Great American Outdoors Recreation Act; that was a huge step forward for public lands. FWI sees S. 3019 as a big step backwards.
Jim Vashro is president of the Flathead Wildlife, Inc. board.
