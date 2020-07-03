Montanans advocating for climate bill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, some of our friends and neighbors did something extraordinary. They learned about and lobbied in a respectful way for a bipartisan climate bill. For some, it was their first time exercising their political muscle.

Volunteers from Missoula, Bozeman, Hardin, Whitefish, Big Timber and Helena held virtual meetings with staff representatives from Senators Tester and Daines and Congressman Gianforte’s offices.

These Montanans are members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to helping citizens learn to use the tools of democracy to create political will for climate solutions. My lobbying group included four Missoulians and, as one member stated, “It feels good to be working on the big picture in terms of a solution to climate change.”

In preparation for these lobby sessions, 4,685 "CCLers" from around the country attended an online conference on a wide range of topics, including perspectives from key climate champions in Congress from both parties in the opening plenary. Later that week, CCL volunteers held 428 meetings with congressional offices to call for a price on carbon pollution.