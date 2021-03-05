Montanans are watching and waiting

Democrats have passed legislation to help Medicaid recipients have a meaningful role in our economic recovery and get good-paying jobs to strengthen our pandemic response. Other legislation makes expanded telemedicine permanent and increases access to quality care, and improves transparency in the health care system. We also passed a bill to allow Montanans to buy into employer health plans if they leave the business and need coverage between jobs, giving Montanans another way to access quality care.

Unfortunately, Republicans have not joined us in working on the issues that matter. Comprehensive plans proposed by Democrats to cut taxes for working families and raise wages for frontline workers have already been voted down by the Republican majority in favor of a tax agenda that would give a millionaire $1,400 a year and a working Montanan a meager $12. And while we’re sure most Montanans wouldn’t object to an extra six-pack of beer, it isn’t likely to help folks bounce back from this pandemic.