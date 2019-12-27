The annual Conference of the Parties (COP) wrapped in Madrid last Sunday night. Hosted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the convening — dubbed BlueCOP this year due to its focus on the ocean — brought together delegates from nearly 200 nations to address climate change in the wake of the 2015 Paris climate accord and tackling climate change more aggressively in 2020.
In 2015, world leaders pledged to limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and try to remain below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Current pledges would put the planet on a trajectory to warm more than 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. As the Earth warms, the ocean is taking the heat.
Our ocean supplies Montanans with food and oxygen as well as regulates the Earth’s climate and atmosphere. Melting land and sea ice and glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, altering ocean circulation and changing the ocean’s chemistry. This threatens ocean ecosystems, coastal communities and traditional ways of life around the world.
A “business as usual” approach will diminish the goods and services our ocean directly supplies to us and threaten our state’s largest industries: agriculture, outdoor recreation and tourism, and timber. Tourism and outdoor recreation create more than 42,000 jobs in Montana — including fishing guides and winter sports employees — with labor earnings of $1.06 billion. The impacts of climate change could eliminate a quarter of those jobs and cut earnings of this industry by more than $280 million.
Fortunately, there are steps Montanans can take curb these threats and protect the ocean from climate change and turn it into a solution to our global climate crisis.
Fossil fuels are a primary culprit driving our Earth — and ocean — into this crisis. According to the Center for Climate Strategies, Montanans emit about 40 metric tons of carbon dioxide per capita per year. In order to lower this number, reducing single use plastics as well as car and air travel, is a start.
You have free articles remaining.
Big corporations such as Northwestern Energy — Montana’s largest utility provider — have a significant impact on what materials we use to produce our energy. Within the past few weeks, citizens have shown a strong disapproval to Northwestern’s 20-year procurement plan. This plan focuses on the use of natural gas and fossil fuels rather than investing in renewable energy (wind or solar). Many are advocating against this outdated plan.
However, individual citizens do not have to take this on this fight alone. Federal action is needed to keep the temperature increase under 1.5°C.
Unfortunately, our federal government lacks the leadership needed to implement these necessary changes. The Trump administration has said it will officially withdraw from the Paris accord on Nov. 4, 2020. In response, cities, states and other organizations have stepped up to the plate. The U.S. Climate Alliance, 25 governors — including our own Gov. Steve Bullock — and 400 mayors from throughout the United States, travel to Madrid to let the rest of the world know they are “still in” and pledge to uphold the 2015 agreement.
Recently, a group of concerned Montana citizens launched the Montana Chapter of the Inland Ocean Coalition to educate our state’s citizens and decision makers about the impacts of climate change on our ocean, and the effects this has on our non-coastal state.
BlueCOP created space for stakeholders to discuss the important role our ocean plays as a solution to the global climate crisis. It’s time for Montanans to show the rest of the world we are still in. And we are more committed than ever to protecting our Earth and ocean.