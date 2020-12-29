Montanans need COVID-19 safeguards at the 2021 Legislature

As Democratic members of the Montana House of Representatives and the Montana Senate, we have all been working hard to prepare for the upcoming legislative session that will convene in Helena on Jan. 4, 2021. This preparation, however, has been warped by some Republican legislators that are pushing to turn the Legislature into a COVID-19 super spreader event. We see no reason other than partisan politicking why the Legislature needs to risk the well-being of our communities’ businesses and Montana citizens who want to participate in their government.

Across the state, Montanans want a robust economy and good, high-paying jobs. One of the surest paths to this goal is limiting the spread of COVID-19 so businesses don’t have to close their doors when workers get sick. Republicans’ refusal to adopt common-sense health measures risks creating a COVID-19 capitol in Helena from which the pandemic will spread — not just in the capitol building itself, but across the state as legislators and citizens come and go from the session. This will hurt Montana’s economy and stunt job growth.