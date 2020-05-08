Montanans need leaders who will plan, prepare and protect us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the midst of our anxiety about the COVID pandemic, the economy and our ability to keep our family and friends safe, the Montana Public Service Commission has abandoned us in favor of the profits of the monopolies it regulates.

Ten years of an all-Republican commission has brought us childish political infighting, failure to show up for work, falling asleep at public hearings and an increase to our electric bills of more than 20%. NorthWestern Energy and the businesses the commission regulates are in business to make as much profit as possible. The commission is all that protects you from the corporations seeking to make profits off your basic life needs. The current commission has not done its job.

Over the last dozen years, the commission tipped the scales in favor of corporate monopolies at our expense. In 2007, NorthWestern purchased a share of Colstrip for $187 million. A year later, for purposes of setting our rates, the Commission allowed Northwestern to value that same asset at over $400 million and recover that amount from us, forcing Montana families to guarantee NorthWestern not just a normal return, but a massive windfall profit.