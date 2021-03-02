Montanans rely on Fish and Wildlife Commission for balanced management

The Montana Senate rejected Andrew McKean’s application to continue his service on the Fish and Wildlife Commission by a 31-18 party-line vote, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against McKean.
During the Senate Committee hearing on McKean, Sen. Flowers, D-Bozeman, asked, “what is the explanation for your ‘do not concur’? When I look at Mr. McKean's qualifications, and I looked at and considered the testimony… he seems like the ideal candidate for the Fish Wildlife and Parks Commission; he certainly has all the experience we would hope for someone to serve on the Commission.”
Senate Fish and Game Committee Chairman Sen. Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) explained the rejection by saying, “the governor wants to have some change in philosophy, and he prefers to have someone else, so that’s the route we're gonna go.”
That change in philosophy is now becoming crystal clear.
Andrew McKean is a coach, a hunter's education instructor, a scout leader, landowner and an accomplished outdoor writer. He is a well-known member of Montana’s sporting community and is widely respected. He helped found a local rod and gun club in Glasgow. He's the epitome of a Montana outdoorsman.
To replace him, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s nominations for new commissioners now include Lesley Robinson, his 2016 gubernatorial running mate, who served on the board of Montana Stock Growers Association and Phillips County Livestock Association. She joins Pat Tabor, an outfitter in Whitefish and past president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association; Brian Cebull, a former president of the Montana Petroleum Association and large landowner; and K.C. Walsh, the president of Simms Fishing Products in Bozeman and a board member for Montana Trout Unlimited and the Property and Environment Research Center, as the nominees.
To hammer the governor’s philosophy change home, Senate Bill 306, from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, would mandate that the majority of appointed positions be “landowners engaged in agricultural production.”
We rely on the commission for balanced management of our state's publicly held resources, and to ensure those resources remain in the public trust and available to the average Montanan. We expect their decisions to be made in the best interest of fish, wildlife, recreation and conservation of those resources for future generations.
Landowners certainly deserve representation on the commission, however, codifying in law that the commission will be stacked in favor of one particular interest group is contrary to the purpose of the commission and will forever damage its unbiased and apolitical intent.
Through license fees, Montana hunters and anglers fund the bulk of FWP’s budget. Yet the majority of Montana hunters are not “landowners engaged in agricultural production,” and there is no other group guaranteed representation on the commission. Why is that?
We must call this exactly what it is: a brazen power grab designed to hijack our publicly owned wildlife resources in favor of one single demographic — large landowners with a financial interest in agricultural production.
Montanans should firmly reject Senate Bill 306 and ask their elected representatives to do the same.
Current law states that commission appointments “must be made without regard to political affiliation and must be made solely for the wise management of fish, wildlife, and related recreational resources of this state.”
This change in philosophy being pushed in Helena seems to forget that.
John B. Sullivan III is a business owner in Missoula. When he’s not floating rivers or chasing elk with his stickbow, he volunteers his time serving as board chair for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.