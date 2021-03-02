Montanans rely on Fish and Wildlife Commission for balanced management

The Montana Senate rejected Andrew McKean’s application to continue his service on the Fish and Wildlife Commission by a 31-18 party-line vote, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against McKean.

During the Senate Committee hearing on McKean, Sen. Flowers, D-Bozeman, asked, “what is the explanation for your ‘do not concur’? When I look at Mr. McKean's qualifications, and I looked at and considered the testimony… he seems like the ideal candidate for the Fish Wildlife and Parks Commission; he certainly has all the experience we would hope for someone to serve on the Commission.”

Senate Fish and Game Committee Chairman Sen. Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) explained the rejection by saying, “the governor wants to have some change in philosophy, and he prefers to have someone else, so that’s the route we're gonna go.”

That change in philosophy is now becoming crystal clear.

Andrew McKean is a coach, a hunter's education instructor, a scout leader, landowner and an accomplished outdoor writer. He is a well-known member of Montana’s sporting community and is widely respected. He helped found a local rod and gun club in Glasgow. He's the epitome of a Montana outdoorsman.