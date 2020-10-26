Montana's attorney general must fight for children against Big Tobacco

As Montana physicians and public health care professionals, we see firsthand how tobacco companies market to our kids.

Their business model only succeeds if they hook the next generation. Because the people they hook die. It is brutal but true, and we see it in our profession every day.

Tobacco companies seek to hook kids on nicotine by marketing flavored vaping products to ensnare a new generation of tobacco users. Tobacco companies describe this strategy as “graduation" when they move kids from flavors to addiction.

That is why Montana needs an attorney general who will stand up for our children. An attorney general who fights for our kids against one of the most powerful corporate lobbies in the world. An attorney general who doesn’t take money from big tobacco or their lobbyists.

That is why we are supporting Raph Graybill for attorney general.

Graybill has a proven track record in court standing up to corporate tobacco. As Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, he took on big tobacco, their corporate lawyers, and won. That’s what an attorney general does and that’s what Graybill will always do.