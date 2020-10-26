Montana's attorney general must fight for children against Big Tobacco

As Montana physicians and public health care professionals, we see firsthand how tobacco companies market to our kids.
Their business model only succeeds if they hook the next generation. Because the people they hook die. It is brutal but true, and we see it in our profession every day.
Tobacco companies seek to hook kids on nicotine by marketing flavored vaping products to ensnare a new generation of tobacco users. Tobacco companies describe this strategy as “graduation" when they move kids from flavors to addiction.
That is why Montana needs an attorney general who will stand up for our children. An attorney general who fights for our kids against one of the most powerful corporate lobbies in the world. An attorney general who doesn’t take money from big tobacco or their lobbyists.
That is why we are supporting Raph Graybill for attorney general.
Graybill has a proven track record in court standing up to corporate tobacco. As Governor Bullock’s chief legal counsel, he took on big tobacco, their corporate lawyers, and won. That’s what an attorney general does and that’s what Graybill will always do.
It is also why we are so discouraged to see attorney general candidate Austin Knudsen taking money from the tobacco industry. Knudsen has taken the maximum amount of money allowed by law from tobacco giant RJ Reynolds. In addition to donating directly to his campaign, RJ Reynolds has funneled money to support Knudsen through out-of-state dark money groups. So far in the 2020 election, RJ Reynolds has already spent more than $730,000.
Knudsen also has deep ties to well-known tobacco lobbyists, including EJ Redding and Chuck Denowh. In 2018, Denowh worked for the tobacco industry in an effort to defeat Initiative 185, which would have raised taxes on tobacco to pay for Montanans’ health care. The initiative was defeated after the tobacco industry spent a record $17 million in an effort to kill it.
One of the most important jobs of the Montana attorney general is to fight for Montana families and stand up to big tobacco. That means taking them to court — including RJ Reynolds — to ensure they pay the money they owe Montanans under the 1998 master settlement agreement (MSA). That money goes to support children’s health care, smoking cessation, prescription drugs for seniors and other programs.
Right now, big tobacco is being sued by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, to pay the $43 million they refuse to pay the people of Montana for their cover-up and harm to the health of our families. But the tobacco industry for years has used their corporate lawyers to delay and avoid its obligations. That’s why Fox sued them in April of this year.
We need an attorney general who will fight for us just as Fox is doing now, and as previous attorneys general from both sides of the political aisle have done. Will our next attorney general follow this legacy? Knudsen’s connections to big tobacco says he won’t.
Graybill is the only candidate who doesn’t take a dime of corporate political action committee money, especially from big tobacco. He believes our attorney general should work for Montanans, not special interests or corporations.
Knudsen’s connections to the tobacco industry render him unfit for office. Just last week, Knudsen said he would fire the attorneys leading the Department of Justice litigation against big tobacco, which would effectively kill the lawsuit against them and let them off the hook for $43 million. If Knudsen wants Montanans to believe he will fight for us and not big tobacco, he must return the money his campaign has taken from the tobacco industry.
This opinion is signed by Paul Smith, pediatric pulmonology; Lauren Wilson, pediatrics specialist; Cathy White, pediatrics specialist; C.B. Pearson, Tobacco Disease Prevention and Campaign Finance Reform Advocate; Allison Young, medical doctor; Jerimiah Lysinger, pediatric pulmonologist; Laurie Carter, pediatric hospitalist; and Kristin Anderson, family medicine and preventive medicine.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!