Montana's hospitals need your help now

There has been an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past three weeks in Missoula and throughout western Montana. The result: our resources have become strained, and health care staff and providers are suffering work shortages.

As a community, we all need to tap the resolve we exhibited this spring. We need renewed effort and immediate action to help flatten the curve and slow the rate of infection. Together we can avoid overloading our resources and pushing our facilities beyond their capacity to treat people. Slowing the infection rate will help reduce stress on our health care systems by decreasing hospital patient stays and assuring hospitals have the staff and space to serve those most in need.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}