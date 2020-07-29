Montana's small businesses and employees deserve better

The governor sitting on $1.25 billion while Montanans suffer is unacceptable.

Leaders bring people together, but all the governor has done is assemble a group largely composed of his major political donors. The governor repeatedly declared "state of emergency" measures, allowing him to unilaterally make all decisions. He has met with legislative leadership once in the past 120 days and never consulted with the Appropriations and Finance Committees.

As the head of the state, Governor Bullock has an obligation to take care of the state's fiscal health. Yet despite the Legislative Fiscal Division projecting double-digit shortfalls in the state's revenue, he says no action is needed. This "kick the can down the road" approach will force the next governor, Democrat or Republican, to make the painful cuts. Montanans have had to tighten their belts, and the government should be no different.

Governor Bullock should also be working with the Legislature to provide protections for small businesses, schools, nonprofits, and localities from overreaching lawsuits as they work to safely serve our communities. According to a June Montana Chamber survey, 92% of respondents want this.