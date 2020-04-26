Moral injury in the time of coronavirus

So what is moral injury? The concept of moral injury is known to those working with military trauma as a deep wound to our conscience or moral code, resulting from committing, failing to prevent, or witnessing acts that go against our beliefs, values or code of ethics. It is an injury to our sense of self as a moral being.

At the Pov, putting a cap on the number of folks we serve can be a moral injury to those developing and implementing it. Having a cap means that we must sometimes deny shelter services to individuals who might desperately need them — and having to do this hurts. The policy changes that nonprofit leaders are making across Missoula are having a similar impact on themselves and their staff and volunteers.

Separately, I want you all to know that no matter how you are feeling about the pandemic, your feelings are normal.

You are having a normal response to an abnormal situation.

It is OK to grieve right now. It is OK to feel sad or angry. It is also OK to feel OK right now. It is OK to feel lost or lazy or unmotivated. All of these things are normal and completely understandable.