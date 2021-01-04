More “cups of kindness” needed in 2021

Well, here we are in the New Year and if the first week is any indication, it’s going to be yet another tumultuous and difficult year for Montana, the nation and world. Yet, despite the lingering division and angst generated by desperate politicians, there’s hope that things will settle down. If we’re lucky, things might settle down and our elected officials can concentrate on the difficult and complex job of governing to benefit the citizens they’re supposed to represent instead of just beating on each other and a number of very dead horses.

Unfortunately, the ugly turmoil foisted upon the American people by Donald Trump won’t disappear this week when the House and Senate confirm the electoral votes from the states to officially recognize Joe Biden as the president of the United States. Embarrassingly, and much like a badly broken record, Trump continues to storm and stomp like the petulant spoiled child he has always been, continuing to claim he actually won the election he lost by a rather hefty margin, threatening even his most loyal acolytes and promising a “wild” Jan. 6 with his pals the Proud Boys.