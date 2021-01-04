More “cups of kindness” needed in 2021

Well, here we are in the New Year and if the first week is any indication, it’s going to be yet another tumultuous and difficult year for Montana, the nation and world. Yet, despite the lingering division and angst generated by desperate politicians, there’s hope that things will settle down. If we’re lucky, things might settle down and our elected officials can concentrate on the difficult and complex job of governing to benefit the citizens they’re supposed to represent instead of just beating on each other and a number of very dead horses.
Unfortunately, the ugly turmoil foisted upon the American people by Donald Trump won’t disappear this week when the House and Senate confirm the electoral votes from the states to officially recognize Joe Biden as the president of the United States. Embarrassingly, and much like a badly broken record, Trump continues to storm and stomp like the petulant spoiled child he has always been, continuing to claim he actually won the election he lost by a rather hefty margin, threatening even his most loyal acolytes and promising a “wild” Jan. 6 with his pals the Proud Boys.
Of course the 6th is when any foolish attempts to subvert the votes of tens of millions of Americans will necessarily meet their foreseeable demise. Sen. Josh Hawley, an ambitious young man from Missouri, has promised to object to the Senate’s confirmation of Biden’s victory. Joined by a number of House members, these jokers will strut their moment on the stage, throwing themselves on their swords in transparently theatrical efforts to somehow deny Biden the presidency he legitimately won.
Prior to Hawley’s inane sideshow, however, two runoff elections in Georgia will determine the majority in the Senate. Trump’s done everything he could to delegitimize Georgia’s elections — with zero evidence of voter fraud — leaving the runoff races too close to call. But what sweet and ironic justice it would be if, thanks to his own baseless bloviating, Trump winds up handing the Senate majority to the Democrats — and in the process giving Biden a unified Congress in which to move his agenda.
Closer to home, newly elected Gov. Greg Gianforte will face his own challenges as a legislature dominated by Republican majorities attempts to convene, draft bills and make law as the pandemic rages uncontrolled. Following Trump’s foolish denials about wearing masks and social distancing, the Republicans have decided to roll the coronavirus dice for all involved based on “personal responsibility” rather than safety mandates.
Already the Legislative Services Division, whose skilled and dedicated staffers prepare bill drafts, analyze fiscal impacts, and research pros and cons of legislation, have decided to work remotely for the first two weeks of the session. Anyone who has ever been around a legislative session knows how hectic it is as legislators try to get their bill drafts requests submitted before the bill-limiting deadlines kick in. While trying to do this remotely instead of in person might work — or might not — there’s no doubt it will slow down and complicate the already complex process of lawmaking.
It would be great to say “it’s a new year and smooth sailing ahead.” But reality dictates we will continue to be challenged, perhaps to our limits, by the pandemic’s mounting toll of illness and death. If we are to prevail, we’re going to need more “cups of kindness” toward each other. Of necessity, that means leaving the ugly divisions fabricated and stoked during the last four years of the Trump administration behind in the dustbin of history — right where they belong.
