More on the history of that name Montana

TRASIT DIE VIII KL IVNIAS

In good Latin, that would be: “Hunc titulum fecit Montana/ coniunx sua Mauricio; quae vi/ xit cum illo annos duodecim; et/ portavit annos quadraginta./ Transit die VIII Kal. Iunias.”

Writers differ slightly about the translation, but here’s my literal English version: “Montana his wife made this inscription for Mauricius; she lived with him for twelve years and he carried 40 years. He went across on the eighth day before the Kalens of June.”

Or, more freely: “Montana, his wife, made this inscription for Mauricius; she lived with him for twelve years and he was 40 years old. He died eight days before June 1 — that is, on May 25.” (The Roman system of counting days differed from ours.)

Below the inscription is a circle containing the Greek letters alpha and omega on either side of a crossed chi and rho, indicating that the deceased and his wife were Christians. The circle is flanked by two doves.

The year of death is not recorded. And we know nothing else about this couple — neither about Mauricius nor about his loving wife, Montana.

Rob Natelson, now Senior Fellow in Constitutional Jurisprudence at the Independence Institute in Denver, served as a professor of law at the University of Montana for 24 years. His research articles are cited frequently at the U.S. Supreme Court by both justices and parties, most recently by Justice Alito on June 30 in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

