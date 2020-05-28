Morigeau's roots run deep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Montana, candidates running for office often introduce themselves by sharing what generation of Montanan they are. To me, that number means nothing if we don’t share the values of building each other up and protecting our way of life in Montana.

I come from the Salish people. In 1805, my great-grandfather, Three Eagles, welcomed Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark at Ross’ Hole. My grandfather fed them, provided them with blankets to keep them warm, and gave them horses to help them continue their journey.

These are the values I grew up with. Trust and faith in my neighbors, being kind, helping one another, and protecting the resources that give us life. These values were passed on to me through my forefathers, including Three Eagles, Chief Victor, Chief Charlo, Chief Martin Charlo, Chief Tony Charlo and my grandmother, Genevieve (Charlo) Morigeau.