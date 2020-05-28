Morigeau's roots run deep

In Montana, candidates running for office often introduce themselves by sharing what generation of Montanan they are. To me, that number means nothing if we don’t share the values of building each other up and protecting our way of life in Montana.
I come from the Salish people. In 1805, my great-grandfather, Three Eagles, welcomed Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark at Ross’ Hole. My grandfather fed them, provided them with blankets to keep them warm, and gave them horses to help them continue their journey.
These are the values I grew up with. Trust and faith in my neighbors, being kind, helping one another, and protecting the resources that give us life. These values were passed on to me through my forefathers, including Three Eagles, Chief Victor, Chief Charlo, Chief Martin Charlo, Chief Tony Charlo and my grandmother, Genevieve (Charlo) Morigeau.
If you live in Montana or have visited here, you likely know what these values mean. They mean actions, not words. It’s the little things, like saying hello. It’s stopping on the side of the road to help someone change a tire. It’s waving on the back roads. It’s holding a door for someone at the gas station. It’s working the land. It’s hunting and fishing, and taking only what you need. It’s compassion and resilience. These are just a few things that make this place so special. They help make up the Montana I know and love.
Just as my forefathers spoke with their actions, I want to use this office to ensure people have access to the quality of life they deserve. Improving access to health care through health insurance is essential to having equal opportunity. I’ll use my legislative and legal experience to do everything I can to improve Montanans’ way of life, including protecting people from insurance and securities fraud and stewarding our public lands for future generations.
This is the home stretch. I have almost a decade of legal experience and as a legislator, I’ve proven that I’ll always put Montanans first. Thank you, and I hope to earn your support for state auditor.
Rep. Shane A. Morigeau, D-Missoula, represents House District 95 in the Montana Legislature and is a candidate for state auditor.
