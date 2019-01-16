On Dec. 21, 2015, my cousin Lonette Keehner was murdered by two white supremacists in Missoula. It is a day my family will never forget.
On the afternoon of that day I began getting phone calls from my aunt and mother on the Blackfeet reservation, then there was a flurry of social media messages. I called Marilyn Marler, then the president of Missoula City Council, and my good friend: “Marilyn, have you heard the news of a woman who was murdered, she is my cousin.” She immediately said, “The chief of police is in the hall, let me talk to him.” A police sergeant called me back, “The chief asked me to call you, how can I help?” “My family wants information and justice,” I said.
Unfortunately, as Native American families know all too well, law enforcement does not always act this efficiently. The recent disappearance of 14-year-old Henny Scott on the Northern Cheyenne reservation was not made public until almost two weeks after she was reported missing, despite her family contacting local authorities. She was ultimately found dead.
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, or MMIW, movement began in Canada, and then came to the U.S., to raise awareness and seek justice for victims of violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, homicide was a leading cause of death for American Indian women between 40 and 64 years of age. And according to the Department of Justice, American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average in some tribal communities.
In Montana, U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines responded to pressure from Native American families and have worked almost the last three years on MMIW legislation. At a time of political divisiveness, they see it as a bipartisan issue. They are currently working together to create new policies within the U.S. Department of Justice to collect data on MMIW cases and improve law enforcement protocols.
At a recent Senate hearing, Tester pondered, "Where's the problem? Is it with BIA, is it with the FBI, is it with tribal law enforcement? Why are we not finding these people?" And he recently told MTN news, “We just need to step it up.”
As most Missoulian readers will remember, Lonette’s story was front-page news for most of a year from December 2015 to December 2016 when the killers were finally sentenced. And with each story we read another graphic retelling of Lonette’s last moments.
As a family member, I knew there was more to her life than just these sensational headlines. I asked the Missoulian to do a story of Lonette as a mother, grandmother and long-time Missoula community member, not just the victim of violence. Her daughter Nicole Walksalong agreed to be interviewed and shared a moving story of her family and tribute to her mother. Nicole returned to school to get her master’s degree in social work, inspired by her mother. In addition to sharing her story for public awareness, she has moved to action by promoting counseling as one method of healing for those affected by MMIW.
Not all families, or victims of violence, want to put themselves in the public eye. Even though many people are sympathetic, it can also open you up to harassment and even racism. However, sometimes personal stories are necessary to increase awareness.
Many people wonder what can be done about the MMIW crisis. We need to move beyond awareness campaigns and toward true action. One way to act is to contact state and federal lawmakers and ask them to support policies and provide funding that address the crisis. “We just need to step it up.”