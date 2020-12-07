Much more should be done in Forest Service plan for southern Crazies

Last summer, the U.S. Forest Service released its final draft of the Custer Gallatin National Forest plan revision. The Forest Service is now considering objections to that plan before it signs its record of decision and begins implementing the plan, which should occur sometime in spring of 2021.

The Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation is pleased that the final draft of the plan included some protections for the southern half of the Crazy Mountains, a range we call Awaxaawippíia. The protections — which include recommended Wilderness, a designated backcountry area, and the creation of an Area of Tribal Importance — are in recognition of the profound role these mountains play in our collective culture, history and spiritual lives. Aside from the ceremonial significance of the Crazy Mountains to the Apsaalooke community, they also occupy a central place on the landscape — situated as an iconic lighthouse in a region of staggering vitality and contrast. They lie at the heart of Montana’s rich and treasured mosaic of culture and diversity, a heritage to celebrate, which dates back over 13,000 years and spawned one of humanity’s great achievements: Plains Sign Language.