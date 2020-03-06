Must everything change?

Mainstream media, including the Missoulian, often feature the falling stock market more than the health effects of the coronavirus. Donald Trump blames the media and Democrats for alarming people and causing the stock market decline just to hurt his image before the election. Money — the economy — rules, and as Greta Thunburg emphasized at the September United Nations Climate Change Summit, “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

In 2014, Naomi Klein, in "This Changes Everything," wrote that climate change is the wake-up call that capitalism, based on growth of production, profit and consumerism, is unsustainable. We must change.

Many Missoulians have made personal commitments to consume less, limit purchases to necessities, buy locally, eat less meat, limit driving, avoid buying plastic, and reuse and recycle everything possible. Some of us find this kind of lifestyle easy, enjoyable and economical.

But — if everybody consumed less, what would happen to the economy? Our capitalist system depends on consumption! Would your job disappear? Would the economy tank? Would local producers and businesses be hurt?