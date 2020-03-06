Must everything change?

Mainstream media, including the Missoulian, often feature the falling stock market more than the health effects of the coronavirus. Donald Trump blames the media and Democrats for alarming people and causing the stock market decline just to hurt his image before the election. Money — the economy — rules, and as Greta Thunburg emphasized at the September United Nations Climate Change Summit, “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”
In 2014, Naomi Klein, in "This Changes Everything," wrote that climate change is the wake-up call that capitalism, based on growth of production, profit and consumerism, is unsustainable. We must change.
Many Missoulians have made personal commitments to consume less, limit purchases to necessities, buy locally, eat less meat, limit driving, avoid buying plastic, and reuse and recycle everything possible. Some of us find this kind of lifestyle easy, enjoyable and economical.
But — if everybody consumed less, what would happen to the economy? Our capitalist system depends on consumption! Would your job disappear? Would the economy tank? Would local producers and businesses be hurt?
The news of a trade agreement with China to buy American beef is an example of the conundrum. While this may be good news for the economy and Montana’s cattle industry, beef production has a high carbon cost, and trade on the global market requires massive fossil fuel-burning transportation. Is the cattle industry made up of Montana landowners or is it actually dominated by wealthy corporations? Like coal, should global trade and beef production be phased out? To even ask the question invites condemnation and outrage.
Trump denies climate change in order to protect the corporate 1% wealthy who profit from the system. He has rolled back decades of environmental protection gains and demolished the Environmental Protection Agency. He apparently convinces his base that his actions protect their jobs because the economy, measured by stock market and employment figures, is booming.
Greed drives the system: the producers, who want to keep their wealth and amass more, depend on consumers. Most consumers depend on jobs, and fear losing them. The general populace accepts reports of a strong economy, even though most have little or no investment in the market, and too many barely make it financially from paycheck to paycheck.
Answers are not easy. Change is not easy. Many people deny the climate crisis; some believe it but ignore or hide from it. Feeling powerless, too many of us are giving up. But where does that leave our grandchildren?
Hope is sustained by activism, and Missoula has many opportunities locally to engage. The City employs a countywide energy conservation and climate action coordinator, Chase Jones, and has a Zero by Fifty waste management plan. The City’s Missoula in Motion promotes sustainable travel. Climate Smart Missoula is among many groups working to slow down climate warming, including 350 Missoula, the Sierra Club, Families for a Livable Climate, Sunrise Movement Missoula, and Montana Conservation Voters.
Can we change our national vision from Trump’s “great again” and “America first” to “We’re all in this together; love thy neighbor?” Can we reject Trump’s “me first” capitalism in favor of a progressive platform of “the planet and people first?” We must elect a president and Congress who will work to restore environmental protections and support programs for the 99%. We must reject the current egotist who works for his own and wealthy corporate supporters.
And just for today, can we all be less materialistic and selfish, and try to live simply so others may simply live?
Ethel MacDonald of Missoula is a longtime peace, justice and environmental activist who rarely drives her 1986 Subaru and has two great-grandchildren.