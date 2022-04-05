Nancy Burgoyne: Enough of the man who 'cried wolf'

Last Monday and Tuesday I went with members of the official Republican Party to observe election workers count the affirmation envelopes from the 2020 election. How striking it was to find that the man who has repeatedly been “crying wolf” was not present to observe the very precise, transparent and democratic confirmation envelope recount. What’s more, he was not present in 2021 when he decided, I’m guessing on some hunch, there must be voter fraud. Instead, over a year ago, he sent his radical group to just go and count the envelopes themselves. Did they have a procedure?…nope. Did they know how many boxes they counted?…nope. Did they have the election workers count the envelopes while they observed?…nope and was Brad Tschida “king of the wolf criers” anywhere to be found? That would be another resounding NOPE. Yet he was quoted as saying in the 2021 legislature “Let’s just say there weren’t a lot of zeros after the decimal point of the number of ballots that had an issue with them.” Furthermore, it was reported Quentin Rhoades called what the fringe group did a “review and count” of the affirmation envelopes. Rhoades at this point had reportedly been representing this group pro-bono for six months by the time he was quoted in April 20, 2021, in the Montana Free Press that said, Rhoades was happy to give comment but at no point did he file a lawsuit for the group.

What I saw on Monday and Tuesday were a group of concerned citizens. Not Democrats or Republicans, but simply people committed to the integrity of the democratic process. The election workers could not have been more diligent as they painstakingly counted all envelopes revealing an infinitesimally small rate of error in the amount of 71 envelopes out of 71,924. The results were a resounding tribute to election integrity.

The takeaway from this significant undertaking is that all voters in Missoula can be assured that the election office takes the democratic process of voting very seriously. They are a model for all democratic elections. If elections were organized and executed in the manner that I witnessed, every citizen in the U.S. could be assured that their vote was counted fairly.

It is time for this representative to hang it up. Instead of working constructively on issues like figuring out how to get our children caught up in school after the academic ravages of the pandemic, or working on the fentanyl crisis that is ruining the lives of many of our citizens, this Legislature has indulged in the entertaining of unsupported second-hand erroneous accusations. But the biggest issue I have with the entire debacle is what it did to those decent employees. They have families and carry a lot of responsibility and this was an attack on their character and integrity. It was done for selfish self-advancement with no thought to the impact it would have on those most closely associated with the task of elections in this community.

Clearly, this is a demonstration of a complete lack of regard for others and for all families and citizens of this beautiful mountain town. This was about “crying wolf” with the intent to manipulate and use others for personal gain.

I am running against this time and resource waster. He has taken this community down rabbit holes while ignoring real issues and concerns of our citizens and he has no problem with wasting taxpayer money. It’s time for my opponent to retire. He is the “man who cried wolf one too many times.”

Nancy Burgoyne holds a PhD in Political Science and has taught for years on the East Coast, Seattle and Montana. She has lectured globally on elections and their impact in areas of conflict and post conflict. She is running against Brad Tschida in Senate District 49.

