Montana’s Constitution embodies the ideals of a representative democracy. The Constitution establishes the fundamental framework for governance of and by the people. It establishes three independent and co-equal branches of government in the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial. It establishes the Board of Regents as the sole body governing higher education to protect intellectual freedom and prevent political tampering. It establishes an independent Redistricting Commission to counter partisan pressure.

As of March 14, there are seven bills that have been introduced and nine more that have been drafted in the 2023 Montana Legislature that propose changes to Montana’s Constitution. Many of these bills would alter our fundamental framework of governance.

• HB 197 and HB 517 would restrict the authority of the Board of Regents, giving the Legislature control over Montana’s higher education system.

• HB 405 and SB 272 would alter the balance of power in the judicial system by giving citizens the authority to call a grand jury and by vesting more authority in elected county sheriffs.

• Two draft bills would impose additional restrictions on judges and justices.

• One draft bill calls for eliminating state-wide elections of Supreme Court justices by the voters, instead giving the governor the power to appoint justices with the approval of the Senate.

• Another draft bill eliminates the Redistricting Commission’s authority to approve the final redistricting plan for legislative districts and gives that power to the legislature.

What do these bills have in common? They strengthen the authority of the Legislature while weakening the independence of the judiciary and the education system and eliminating the independence of the Redistricting Commission entirely.

The process for the Legislature to amend the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of approval for a proposed amendment from the combined membership of the House and Senate. The proposed amendment then becomes a constitutional referendum on the next general election ballot, in this case the general election of 2024. The final step requires that a majority of Montana voters voting on the referendum approve it for the amendment to be adopted. The ultimate power to amend our Constitution rests with the voters.

These constitutional amendment bills could fail to get the two-thirds support needed in the Legislature. Already this legislative session, statutory bills have failed that would have weakened the integrity and independence of the Judicial branch. These bills would have:

• undermined the independence and integrity of the judiciary by normalizing partisanship in elections for judges and justices including the Supreme Court

• required all elections at every level to be partisan.

• eliminated election of Supreme Court justices to have them appointed by the Legislature instead.

One of the principles of a representative democracy is the checks and balances among the three equal branches of government. Another is a well-informed citizenry with an education system that encourages the free exchange of ideas. Most fundamentally, representative democracy rests on the principle of one-person/one-vote electing representatives from independently drawn districts that reflect the partisan political distribution of voters statewide. Increasing the authority of the Montana Legislature undermines representative democracy at every turn. These proposed changes to our framework of government distort the balance of power by concentrating authority in the Legislative branch.

Supporting representative democracy is a nonpartisan cause. The League of Women Voters – a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or make contributions to candidates or political parties – commends legislators for rejecting these statutory bills thus far and urges legislators and citizens alike to reject constitutional proposals that threaten the strength of our representative democracy. We invite you to demonstrate your support by signing the on-line Declaration of Support for Montana’s Constitution: my.lwv.org/montana/show-your-support-our-montana-constitution.